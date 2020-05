Homophobia is ‘anchored’ in France as anti-LGBT+ hate crimes soar by more than a third Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Attacks and insults against the LGBT+ community in France have surged by more than 36 per cent, according to figures released Saturday by the interior ministry. The figures released on the eve of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) showed a steady drumbeat of rising hate... 👓 View full article

