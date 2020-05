Recent related videos from verified sources Liz Truss: Saving lives more important than saving jobs



Giving evidence via a virtual meeting of the Women and Equalities committee, minister Liz Truss said it was more important to “save lives” than to protect jobs. Ms Truss said: “The most important.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published on April 22, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Trans woman who grew up under Margaret Thatcher’s hateful Section 28 warns Liz Truss is ‘repeating history’ A trans woman who grew up under Section 28 has warned that the comments by Liz Truss on Gender Recognition Act (GRA) reform could foreshadow a “round two” of...

Tweets about this Dr Christian Jessen RT @PinkNews: Liz Truss recognises IDAHOBIT despite launching the biggest attack on trans rights in modern British history https://t.co/ybI… 10 minutes ago PinkNews Liz Truss recognises IDAHOBIT despite launching the biggest attack on trans rights in modern British history https://t.co/ybIZqWxY1z 1 hour ago