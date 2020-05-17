Global  

Coronavirus: Andy Burnham warns PM risks 'fracturing national unity'

BBC Local News Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says mayors were not told lockdown was being eased last week.
Andy Burnham: Greater Manchester stands ready to help in national testing effort [Video]

Andy Burnham: Greater Manchester stands ready to help in national testing effort

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has said the city is ready to help in the national testing effort during a remote press conference on the area's response to the coroanvirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Andy Burnham calls on Government to stop non-essential work in the UK [Video]

Andy Burnham calls on Government to stop non-essential work in the UK

Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham has asked the Government to put a stop to all non-essential work that cannot be done from home to help curb the spread of coronavirus. Mr Burnham said health needs to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

