Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham has asked the Government to put a stop to all non-essential work that cannot be done from home to help curb the spread of coronavirus. Mr Burnham said health needs to..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
UK Affiliates Coronavirus: Andy Burnham warns PM risks 'fracturing national unity' https://t.co/LdQgaTYMos https://t.co/s3AyCjvZR9 9 minutes ago
Jenny RT @bbcmtd: Coronavirus: Andy Burnham warns PM risks 'fracturing national unity' https://t.co/E7nM2KPVqE 26 minutes ago
BBC Midlands Today Coronavirus: Andy Burnham warns PM risks 'fracturing national unity' https://t.co/E7nM2KPVqE 30 minutes ago
karen dibley RT @BBCEngland: Coronavirus: Andy Burnham warns PM risks 'fracturing national unity' https://t.co/4MNViTSMqC 40 minutes ago
iain_caldwell Coronavirus: Andy Burnham warns PM risks 'fracturing national unity' https://t.co/lt4LEjSgfQ 1 hour ago
Erin Associates Coronavirus: Andy Burnham warns PM risks 'fracturing national unity' - BBC News https://t.co/Bc1XKcC0y0 2 hours ago
Nicola Christie This is hardly objective reporting @BBCNews. Could it not be said that England has broken away from the rest of the… https://t.co/Q4Xb1W5Qa4 2 hours ago
M N A#Coronavirus: Boris Johnson admits 'frustration' as criticism grows over strategy for easing COVID-19 lockdown
It c… https://t.co/BX2bA5zJNk 2 hours ago