You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Covid-19 tracing app unlikely to be available until after June 1



Downing Street confirmed that the track and tracing app will be rolled out “in the coming weeks” – after human contact tracing, which will be in place by June 1. The Prime Minister’s official.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 2 days ago All you need to know from the May 17 UK coronavirus briefing



Business Secretary Alok Sharma gives an update on the progress of clinical trials to help combat coronavirus at the daily 10 Downing Street briefing. He said the Government had committed more than a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this