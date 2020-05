Anthea Turner reveals why she's getting married after 5 months of dating Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

TV presenter is engaged to businessman Mark Armstrong but their wedding has been postponed until next year amid the TV presenter is engaged to businessman Mark Armstrong but their wedding has been postponed until next year amid the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this