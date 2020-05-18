|
Ryanair boss slams Government’s quarantine plans
Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Plans to impose a 14-day quarantine on international travellers arriving in the UK are “idiotic” and “unimplementable”, the chief executive of airline Ryanair has said.
Ryanair announces plan to restore 1,000 daily flights in July
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has announced a plan to restore 1,000 daily flights (around 40% of the airline's schedule) from July 1st. Mr O'Leary said passengers would have to wear face masks and..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:30Published
