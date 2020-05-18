The list of coronavirus symptoms has been changed by the NHS
England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said, has issued new guidance to anybody suffering with the two signs.
A loss or changed sense of taste or smell will be added to the NHS coronavirus symptoms list, weeks after experts first raised concerns that Covid-19 cases were being missed. Until now, only a fever and cough were triggers for people to self-isolate in case they had the virus and were at risk of... Loss of smell and taste added to official coronavirus symptoms 00:28
