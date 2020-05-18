Global  

The list of coronavirus symptoms has been changed by the NHS

Tamworth Herald Monday, 18 May 2020
The list of coronavirus symptoms has been changed by the NHSEngland's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said, has issued new guidance to anybody suffering with the two signs.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Loss of smell and taste added to official coronavirus symptoms

Loss of smell and taste added to official coronavirus symptoms 00:28

 A loss or changed sense of taste or smell will be added to the NHS coronavirus symptoms list, weeks after experts first raised concerns that Covid-19 cases were being missed. Until now, only a fever and cough were triggers for people to self-isolate in case they had the virus and were at risk of...

Coronavirus symptoms: What are they and how do I protect myself?

Loss of taste and smell have been added to the UK's list of coronavirus symptoms.
BBC News

What are the symptoms?

Loss of taste and smell have been added to the UK's list of coronavirus symptoms.
