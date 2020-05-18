Loss of smell or taste added to NHS Covid-19 symptoms list
Monday, 18 May 2020 (
5 hours ago)
A loss or changed sense of taste or smell are to be added to the NHS coronavirus symptoms list, weeks after experts first raised concerns that Covid-19 cases are being missed.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
2 hours ago
A loss or changed sense of taste or smell will be added to the NHS coronavirus symptoms list, weeks after experts first raised concerns that Covid-19 cases were being missed. Until now, only a fever and cough were triggers for people to self-isolate in case they had the virus and were at risk of... Loss of smell and taste added to official coronavirus symptoms 00:28
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Can’t smell suddenly? You could have coronavirus A sudden loss of smell and taste could be a sign of mild coronavirus disease. Covid-19 symptoms include fever, dry cough, tiredness, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those with a sudden.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27 Published 1 week ago
Explainer: Why is the coronavirus so deadly? TAIPEI — COVID-19 is an airborne disease that spreads in tiny droplets that contain the new coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2. When people inhale contaminated droplets, the virus enters into the nose.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 03:34 Published 2 weeks ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this