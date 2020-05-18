Global  

Loss of smell or taste added to NHS Covid-19 symptoms list

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
A loss or changed sense of taste or smell are to be added to the NHS coronavirus symptoms list, weeks after experts first raised concerns that Covid-19 cases are being missed.
