Police Scotland officers have spoken to the writer Neil Gaiman who admitted to travelling more than 11,000 miles from New Zealand to his house in Skye in breach...

Neil Gaiman defends 11,000 mile trip from New Zealand to Scotland so he and wife Amanda Palmer could 'give each other space' Author has been criticised after breaking lockdown rules to make the journey to his home on the Isle of Skye

Independent 6 hours ago