NHS Lanarkshire's staff choir return with a cover of You Raise Me Up

Daily Record Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
NHS Lanarkshire's staff choir return with a cover of You Raise Me UpTheir last video, of Lean on Me, was viewed by over 230,000 people.
