Recent related videos from verified sources Rome is still quiet, despite lockdown easing



Italy entered the second day of an easing of lockdown regulations on Tuesday, but the center of Rome remained virtually deserted with tourists gone and many shops deciding it was not worth their while.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54 Published 1 day ago Brits head to beaches on first Sunday after lockdown eased



Thousands of Brits hit the country's beaches today (May 17th) - the first Sunday since coronavirus restrictions were eased. This clip shows people enjoying the sunshine on Weymouth Beach in Dorset. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 05:21 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Local Focus: Why 20,000 'pedestrians' visited a Hawke's Bay beach community during lockdown The Hawke's Bay Trails saw a 15 per cent increase in traffic during lockdown, despite a quarter of them being closed and no tourists.But a recent big jump in...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago



Matt Damon dishes about Irish lockdown in interview Matt Damon has broken his silence about riding out the coronavirus lockdown in a seaside town in Ireland, dishing to a Dublin radio station about his newest...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this