Canadian Olympic luger Tristan Walker will never forget the time he got to share the sky with Capt. Jenn Casey, the Snowbirds team member who was killed in a...

Cause of Snowbirds crash won't be known for weeks or months, commanding officer says Lt.-Col. Mike French, commanding officer of the Snowbirds, says the circumstances leading up to the crash on Sunday are still not known.

CBC.ca 2 hours ago