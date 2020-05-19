Coronavirus: UK unemployment surged to 1.3m in first three months of year
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () UK unemployment increased by 50,000 to 1.35 million in the first three months of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic had a "major impact" on the labour market, official figures have shown.
