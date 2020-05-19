Coronavirus: UK unemployment surged to 1.3m in first three months of year

Credit: Oneindia - Published 2 days ago Coronavirus: India reports 4,987 new cases in 24 hours, biggest single day jump | Oneindia News 02:34 Union Health Ministry said today India has crossed the 90,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases as it recorded the biggest single-day jump of 4,987 new patients, bringing the total to 90,927 cases so far, including 2,872 deaths, . Of the total deaths linked to COVID-19, 120 patients died in the...