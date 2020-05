Pennau Ecocide Cymru @jbccmlabs @OwenJones84 Tories have been at this for years now. For some, incomes have long since washed away... bu… https://t.co/1ez43Vg9l9 6 hours ago @RAB360 @kellysheroesmd The problem is if the media & these journalists carry on acting like they have been since the repor… https://t.co/AflMDlvfwW 6 hours ago Chris @BLUENOSEBILLY2 @Oneco55John @Ourssyndicale @ProfTomkins @Douglas4Moray lost their way in scotland only since ruth… https://t.co/lPoXMxlX1Q 7 hours ago CD RT @joelrwrites: To those who think "this is the end of Boris / the Tories"... dream on. Boris has a majority of 80 in parliament. By th… 7 hours ago Joel Rodrigues To those who think "this is the end of Boris / the Tories"... dream on. Boris has a majority of 80 in parliament.… https://t.co/Mc3RpCHOcX 8 hours ago Dave RT @JamesDurrant68: Tories have been in power since 2010. Since then, we're had: -10 years of #austerity causing death & poverty -3 years o… 22 hours ago Chris Reeves @beccenstein_ i've been following politics since 2004 & it was really 2019 which finished me off. All the right pol… https://t.co/cwo7ac5gIC 23 hours ago Humble one Tories don't con me I've been aware since 12 years of age they are the enemy of the working class https://t.co/T4WvScrPkO 1 day ago