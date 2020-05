Thousands raised for tragic West Lothian teen as family overwhelmed by donations Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Danielle Watkins initially expected to raise £1,000 to pay for funeral costs after the sudden passing of friend Emily MacFarlane last week. Danielle Watkins initially expected to raise £1,000 to pay for funeral costs after the sudden passing of friend Emily MacFarlane last week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this