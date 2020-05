Specsavers put 450 staff at risk of redundancy nationwide Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Bosses of the optician, which has five stores in Gloucestershire, told staff they were ‘heartbroken’ to make a ‘un-Specsavers like’ decision. Bosses of the optician, which has five stores in Gloucestershire, told staff they were ‘heartbroken’ to make a ‘un-Specsavers like’ decision. 👓 View full article

