Bella Italia could be latest restaurant to quit East Kilbride town centre Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

The future of The Hub restaurant in the town centre is in doubt as 6000 jobs at Bella Italia came under threat at its six sites in Scotland. The future of The Hub restaurant in the town centre is in doubt as 6000 jobs at Bella Italia came under threat at its six sites in Scotland. 👓 View full article

