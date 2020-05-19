Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Cops hunt gunman after targeted Greenock drive-by shooting
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Cops hunt gunman after targeted Greenock drive-by shooting
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 (
3 days ago
)
The shooter was in a white Hyundai Tucson which sped off towards Greenock Town Centre.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Recent related news from verified sources
Cops comb scene of Greenock drive-by shooting as hunt for gunman continues
The 37-year-old target was uninjured after being blasted at in Greenock.
Daily Record
1 week ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Hong Kong
Donald Trump
Reserve Bank of India
Coronavirus disease 2019
Beijing
Saudi Arabia
Jamal Khashoggi
Michigan
Republican Party
Seoul
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Corpus Christi
Christopher Nolan
Open Skies Treaty
Fyre Festival
RBI Cuts Repo Rate
WORTH WATCHING
China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong
Donald Trump moves forward with G7 plans
Pompeo Criticizes China's Pledge To Fight COVID-19
France Records 70 New COVID-19 Cases After Reopening Schools