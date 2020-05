You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Starmer urges public to stick to lockdown rules over bank holiday weekend



Speaking near his London home, Sir Keir Starmer has urged people to stick to the current restrictions in place over the bank holiday weekend. When asked whether he thought there had been mixed messages.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago THE ROYAL PARKS temporarily close areas within London ahead of the bank holiday weekend



A reporter visits one of London's Royal Parks which is temporarily closing public viewing areas ahead of the sunny bank holiday weekend.Footage shows the new measures put in place by The Royal Parks to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this