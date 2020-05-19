Global  

Noah Cyrus says sister Miley’s global fame stripped her of identity as a child

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Noah Cyrus has said that her sister Miley’s global fame “stripped me of my identity” as a small child.
