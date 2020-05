Rangers: Andy Halliday, Jon Flanagan and Wes Foderingham to leave Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Andy Halliday, Jon Flanagan and Wes Foderingham are to leave Rangers when their contracts expire at the end of the month, the club confirm. 👓 View full article

