Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blackburn shooting: Head teacher pays tribute to Aya Hachem

BBC Local News Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Aya Hachem who was shot dead in Blackburn was a "very intelligent young lady", her head teacher said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Blackburn shooting: Three arrested over Aya Hachem killing

Law student Aya Hachem, 19, was not the intended target of the attack, police say.
BBC News

Aya Hachem death: Three men arrested over shooting of teenage law student in Blackburn

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of law student Aya Hachem, 19, who died after she was shot in Blackburn on Sunday, Lancashire Police...
Independent Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Teacher pays tribute to teen shot dead in Blackburn https://t.co/X1YQ6CuqL6 https://t.co/hSE7HkRa5u 57 seconds ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Teacher pays tribute to teen shot dead in Blackburn https://t.co/rMvmRPa4rj 4 minutes ago

Worldnews_Media

World News Teacher pays tribute to teen shot dead in Blackburn https://t.co/9JVs5ZUTiZ https://t.co/jNU65MOmQ8 4 minutes ago

my_amigouk

Amigo News BBC NEWS - Teacher pays tribute to teen shot dead in Blackburn https://t.co/7VIR9rwpQY 4 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Teacher pays tribute to teen shot dead in Blackburn Aya Hachem who was shot dead in Blackburn was a "very intellig… https://t.co/X0FT5SyQ15 6 minutes ago

deathbot4000

DeathBot 4000 THEY BE DEAD! Teacher pays tribute to teen shot dead in Blackburn https://t.co/hzwfBxwAiF 8 minutes ago

LancsSocial

Lancashire Social Blackburn shooting: Head teacher pays tribute to Aya Hachem https://t.co/uUyWdF9CqG https://t.co/MmQDvKQvR8 31 minutes ago

confidence4life

confidence for life RT @BBCNWT: A law student who was shot dead in Blackburn was a "wonderful young lady who had so much to offer," her former head teacher sai… 35 minutes ago