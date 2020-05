Recent related news from verified sources David Gilmour has ‘banned’ me from Pink Floyd’s website, Roger Waters says Roger Waters has accused his former bandmate David Gilmour of banning him from using Pink Floyd’s website to promote his work.

Belfast Telegraph 8 hours ago



Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd’s ‘Mother’ While Socially Distanced From Band The struggle of not being with friends and loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic is being felt by many, including Roger Waters. See his message and...

Billboard.com 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this