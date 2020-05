Recent related videos from verified sources Targeting Tools Can Woo Advertisers Through Pandemic: Channel 4’s Lewis



LONDON -- UK broadcaster Channel 4 is seeing a 40% bump in views on All 4, its multi-platform on-demand player, during the coronavirus pandemic. Now all it has to do is reverse ad revenue that is.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 12:05 Published 6 hours ago Study: Nevada workers most impacted by pandemic



A newly-released study shows Nevada's workforce is the most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The main reason is tourism. Similar to Hawaii, our state leads the nation in retail, leisure, and.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published on April 20, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this