Coronavirus: What are the UK travel quarantine rules?

Under the new rules, more businesses such as dine-in restaurants and shopping malls will be able to reopen under state guidelines that call for social distancing. Wilson Walker reports from Petaluma...
Calls have been made for Dominic Cummings to resign from his role as chief adviser to the Prime Minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home. In a..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Augsburg welcome Wolfsburg on Saturday as the Bundesliga returns to action but their new manager Heiko Herrlich will not be present after he has banned for... Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT •Mid-Day
Germany will loosen coronavirus quarantine rules for travellers arriving from the European Union, the Schengen passport-free zone and Britain, a spokesman for... Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •CBS 2