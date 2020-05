You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources ‘I’m still Tom Moore’: Captain Tom on knighthood



Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted. The Queen has approved the honour which was recommended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Report by Jonesia. Like us on.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:59 Published 2 hours ago Celebrities praise Tom Moore after knighthood announcement



Famous faces have cheered the news that Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted. The 100-year-old raised almost £33 million for health service charities by.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Captain Tom Moore to be given knighthood Boris Johnson described him as a ‘true national treasure’ and praised his ‘fantastic fundraising’.

Hereford Times 5 hours ago



Covid 19 coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen He captured hearts around the world after raising $66.5 million for the UK's National Health Service by pacing 100 laps around his garden, aided by a walking...

New Zealand Herald 12 hours ago





Tweets about this