shawndanner @Drew_Pellman gov wolf is apos and needs his u know what kicked kicked bad 2 days ago MANCHESTER UNITED NEWS ⚽️ Scott McTominay 5k time 'a joke', says Manchester United team-mate Luke Shaw: 'I don't even kno… https://t.co/4R3xjBGEw7 3 days ago MANCHESTER UNITED NEWS ⚽️ Harry Kane will know 'very soon' whether to stay at Tottenham or push for transfer, says Tim Sherwood https://t.co/calw8tHTTF 3 days ago 'Versal RT @SBEmblemD: All my homies know is pain https://t.co/57n5zbxDxG 4 days ago Selina Ahari30 whenever you feel say or your mood is off not feeling well than go alone some where in nature or seen the sunset an… https://t.co/Gnvs4k7WeH 4 days ago ↺⁷ RT @nojamstaexx: #HAECHAN: You know that I want to be with you all the time Após um ano assumo o Hyuck como utt, obrigada aos envolvidos 👉… 4 days ago maria ✦ punch🥊 #HAECHAN: You know that I want to be with you all the time Após um ano assumo o Hyuck como utt, obrigada aos envol… https://t.co/dLrjjTOwHd 5 days ago Aldritzzz We grow in different environment ,we have different stories, we understand differently, so don't expect that j… https://t.co/VU5If2mPfh 5 days ago