Ledbury Reporter Carol Kirkwood: BBC weather presenter returns after being knocked off her bike by a car https://t.co/0rM53zXdwg 44 minutes ago Malvern Local Carol Kirkwood: BBC weather presenter returns after being knocked off her bike by a car https://t.co/XcKp2OQlHH 1 hour ago The Earl of Beaconsfield RT @Daily_Express: BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood breaks silence on show absence after shock ‘accident' https://t.co/mmCq9… 10 hours ago Daily Express BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood breaks silence on show absence after shock ‘accident'… https://t.co/dJwz2cjQxD 10 hours ago Daily Express BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood breaks silence on show absence after shock ‘accident'… https://t.co/I0V0uIam6q 12 hours ago mr edinburgh RT @edinburghpaper: Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has thanked police, ambulance and hospital staff who helped her after she was knocked… 14 hours ago Edinburgh Evening News Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has thanked police, ambulance and hospital staff who helped her after she was knoc… https://t.co/JBzkHD99Lj 14 hours ago Daily Express BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood breaks silence on show absence after shock ‘accident'… https://t.co/LFQ9jicYO0 14 hours ago