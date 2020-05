You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources My Little Pony The Movie Clip - One Small Thing



My Little Pony The Movie Clip - One Small Thing - Pinkie Pie (Andrea Libman) and her friends play with Princess Skystar (Kristin Chenoweth) and bring all of Seaquestria on their side with a.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:06 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kristin Chenoweth and Matthew Morrison Lead 'Hairspray' Reunion The stars of '*Hairspray*' Broadway and movie adaptation have united for a good cause, delivering an all-star performance of the final number 'You Can't Stop the...

AceShowbiz 6 days ago





Tweets about this