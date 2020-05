PinkNews Nothing to see here, just Cate Blanchett telling Sarah Paulson about the time she tried to dye her pubic hair https://t.co/DADMJFdb4g 3 hours ago Richard RT @PinkNews: Nothing to see here, just Cate Blanchett telling Sarah Paulson about the time she tried to dye her pubic hair https://t.co/DA… 4 hours ago Loud & Proud Nothing to see here, just Cate Blanchett telling Sarah Paulson about the time she tried to dye her pubic hair… https://t.co/7KcfDG1s8d 7 hours ago PinkNews Nothing to see here, just Cate Blanchett telling Sarah Paulson about the time she tried to dye her pubic hair https://t.co/DADMJFdb4g 10 hours ago DCconservative1963 RT @JerryDunleavy: Nothing to see here, just a coordinated attack on a journalist by a Democratic presidential campaign & Democrats in Cong… 5 days ago 𝓔𝓵𝓲𝓼𝓮 𝓑𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓽𝓽 RT @sarahpaulsbean: nothing to see here just gals being pals https://t.co/wbS0S8wqSn 1 week ago Tomás Allende @notquiteluddite @lisa_studiom80 Cate you sound kinda bitter, maybe breath for a minute? This is just Twitter, noth… https://t.co/d5FpM7iJho 1 week ago