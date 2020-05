Hospitality firms threaten legal claim against insurers Aviva and QBE Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

A group of frustrated hospitality firms have said they plan to launch legal action against insurance giants Aviva and QBE after failing to secure payouts following coronavirus disruption. 👓 View full article

