Tory MP comes out as queer with passionate call to arms to battle LGBT+ hate in the UK Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Tory MP Rob Roberts has come out, opening up about his sexuality in an emotional message on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. The Member of Parliament, who was elected to represent Delyn in North Wales at the 2019 general election, opened up in a Twitter thread on Sunday. Roberts wrote:... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this