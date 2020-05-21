Global  

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery recalls her rock music past

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery has revealed she used to perform alongside a grunge band.
Michelle Dockery blown away by Downton Abbey movie reaction [Video]

Michelle Dockery blown away by Downton Abbey movie reaction

Michelle Dockery was taken aback by the reaction to the 'Downton Abbey' spin-off movie.

Elizabeth McGovern taught Brad Pitt to kiss [Video]

Elizabeth McGovern taught Brad Pitt to kiss

Elizabeth McGovern jokes that she taught Brad Pitt how to kiss The 'Downton Abbey' star appeared opposite the Hollywood actor in 1994 film 'The Favor' and she joked she "made him the man he is" because..

