Elizabeth McGovern jokes that she taught Brad Pitt how to kiss The 'Downton Abbey' star appeared opposite the Hollywood actor in 1994 film 'The Favor' and she joked she "made him the man he is" because..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:54Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
The Dutch Cajonist Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery recalls her rock music past - Aberdeen Evening Express https://t.co/JdjPTMvBep 4 minutes ago
Heavy Metal Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery recalls her rock music past - Wiltshire Times https://t.co/kan1DE5Bu9 35 minutes ago