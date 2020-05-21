Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Holidays within the UK could return by beginning of July

Wales Online Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Holidays within the UK could return by beginning of JulyCulture Secretary Oliver Dowden also said so-called staycations may be permitted this summer
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cunard's Luxury liner Queen Mary 2 arrives at Weymouth Bay as coronavirus put cruise holidays on hold [Video]

Cunard's Luxury liner Queen Mary 2 arrives at Weymouth Bay as coronavirus put cruise holidays on hold

The luxury Queen Mary 2 operated by Cunard arrives in Weymouth Bay alongside cruise ships Aurora and Ventura as the UK sailings holiday industry grinds to a halt due to the coronavirus..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:41Published
Colorful Octopus on the Seafloor [Video]

Colorful Octopus on the Seafloor

Occurred on July, 2019 / Island of Lérins Info from Licensor: On holidays during a snorkeling balad, an octopus made the show on the seafloor dancing for us.

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

European holidays to restart in July, tourism to recover by 2022: TUI CEO

Tourism will recover to its pre-coronavirus levels by 2022 at the latest and European holidays will restart in July said Fritz Joussen, the chief executive of...
Reuters Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldWhich?

Tweets about this

_ANEWS_

Carl Holidays within UK could return by July, says minister - The Guardian https://t.co/35iZTZCGBf 1 minute ago

justinmfrancis

Justin Francis Holidays within the UK could return as early as the beginning of July, the culture secretary has announced, saying… https://t.co/Ii3HeZCerz 3 minutes ago

Michael04884849

Michael Rowley Holidays within UK could return by July, says minister https://t.co/v4ga5dxs97 4 minutes ago

alanbullion2

alan bullion Holidays within UK could return by July, says minister https://t.co/3pLAj32g5V 8 minutes ago

Orlando_in_Scot

OrlandoHM #thatsdevolved @ThatsDevolved Holidays within UK could return by July, says minister https://t.co/bPVFKBor73 9 minutes ago

SamCRichardson

Samantha Richardson RT @TourismsVoice: .⁦@10DowningStreet⁩ spokesman looking at an extra bank holiday potentially around the school half-term holiday in Octobe… 13 minutes ago

JohnKennedyJnr

John Kennedy Jnr Holidays within UK could return by July, says minister How to spread #Covid_19 throughout the South West ? https://t.co/2PpOt0aSij 14 minutes ago

Daniel42186783

Nicholas RT @guardiannews: Holidays within UK could return by July, says minister https://t.co/9YcqhB37oY 20 minutes ago