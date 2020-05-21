Holidays within the UK could return by beginning of July

Carl Holidays within UK could return by July, says minister - The Guardian https://t.co/35iZTZCGBf 1 minute ago Justin Francis Holidays within the UK could return as early as the beginning of July, the culture secretary has announced, saying… https://t.co/Ii3HeZCerz 3 minutes ago Michael Rowley Holidays within UK could return by July, says minister https://t.co/v4ga5dxs97 4 minutes ago alan bullion Holidays within UK could return by July, says minister https://t.co/3pLAj32g5V 8 minutes ago OrlandoHM #thatsdevolved @ThatsDevolved Holidays within UK could return by July, says minister https://t.co/bPVFKBor73 9 minutes ago Samantha Richardson RT @TourismsVoice: .⁦@10DowningStreet⁩ spokesman looking at an extra bank holiday potentially around the school half-term holiday in Octobe… 13 minutes ago John Kennedy Jnr Holidays within UK could return by July, says minister How to spread #Covid_19 throughout the South West ? https://t.co/2PpOt0aSij 14 minutes ago Nicholas RT @guardiannews: Holidays within UK could return by July, says minister https://t.co/9YcqhB37oY 20 minutes ago