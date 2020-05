Dr Hilary's fury over 'making mockery' of Covid-19 before taking GMB break Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dr Hilary used his platform on Good Morning Britain this morning to take aim at anybody travelling to the likes of Brighton, Southend-on-Sea and Bournemouth. Dr Hilary used his platform on Good Morning Britain this morning to take aim at anybody travelling to the likes of Brighton, Southend-on-Sea and Bournemouth. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this