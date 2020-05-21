Global  

Disgwyl graddio heb seremoni: Myfyrwyr mewn pandemig

BBC Local News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
BBC Local News: De Ddwyrain -- Gohebydd Addysg BBC Cymru sydd wedi bod yn siarad â myfyrwyr am eu profiadau yn sgîl y feirws.
