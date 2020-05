Recent related videos from verified sources Scotland aims to ease lockdown restrictions from 28th May



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told the Scottish Parliament that Scotland intends to begin easing lockdown restrictions from Thursday 28th May. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:13 Published 1 hour ago Further £33 million pledged to help Scots back to work



Speaking after the latest unemployment statistics were published, Nicola Sturgeon announced the Scottish Government was committing a further £33 million to help people get back to work. The First.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus Ayrshire: Nicola Sturgeon reveals Scotland's plan to ease lockdown The First Minister announced a range of measures to lift Scotland out of lockdown.

Daily Record 1 hour ago



Nicola Sturgeon lifting lockdown in four phases as detailed plans drawn up The First Minister is to outline details how Scotland will move out of the current state of coronavirus restrictions on Thursday.

Daily Record 14 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this