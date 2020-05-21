Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gay nurse shows how six weeks fighting coronavirus ravaged his body in shocking before and after photos

PinkNews Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Mike Schultz, a gay nurse hospitalised with COVID-19, has shared startling before and after photographs of the impact of the deadly but delicate virus. Smiling in a throng of tattooed, toned torsos, selfies of Mike Schultz, 43, at the Winter Party seized Twitter timelines in March. The event in Miami, Florida, took place...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published
News video: Doggy Gets Excited Over Video Call With Its Person

Doggy Gets Excited Over Video Call With Its Person 00:30

 Occurred on April 18, 2020 / Danvers, Massachusetts, USA Info from Licensor: "My sister is a nurse and has been quarantined inside her nursing home for three weeks to prevent her from bringing covid in. Last night she FaceTimed her dog who she has a super close relationship with and did her signature...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Spanish nurse returns to frontline after battle with virus [Video]

Spanish nurse returns to frontline after battle with virus

A nurse returns to her job treating COVID-19 patients at a hospital near Madrid after spending four weeks recovering from the coronavirus herself. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published
NYC Frontline Nurse Sleeps In Attic To Protect Family [Video]

NYC Frontline Nurse Sleeps In Attic To Protect Family

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has infected over 100,000 people in New York state. According to Business Insider, many frontline healthcare workers say they don't feel safe going into work..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Recent related news from verified sources

CNN Airs Shocking Before and After Photos of Healthy Nurse Who Contracted Coronavirus: ‘It’s Just Undeniable’

CNN aired the shocking before and after photos of a healthy San Francisco nurse who spent six weeks in hospital after contracting the coronavirus, Wednesday.
Mediaite


Tweets about this

TheRexSystem

🏳️‍🌈Henri Lee|🎭Team Angelica🎬|The Rex System♿ RT @PinkNews: Gay nurse shows how six weeks fighting coronavirus ravaged his body in shocking before and after photos https://t.co/pEbCKbxi… 56 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Gay nurse shows how six weeks fighting coronavirus ravaged his body in shocking before and after photos https://t.co/pEbCKbxiac 2 hours ago