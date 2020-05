Cookstown 100 gets a very cautious green light for September date Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Cookstown and District Motorcycle Club directors have agreed that, after discussions with various organisations, they will run the Cookstown 100 on September 11 and 12 with various restrictions in place. Cookstown and District Motorcycle Club directors have agreed that, after discussions with various organisations, they will run the Cookstown 100 on September 11 and 12 with various restrictions in place. 👓 View full article

