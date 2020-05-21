Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Clarks shoes to cut 900 jobs in major shake-up
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Clarks shoes to cut 900 jobs in major shake-up
Thursday, 21 May 2020 (
3 days ago
)
The jobs will go over the next 18 months
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Clarks to cut 900 office jobs in major turnaround plan
Shoe retailer Clarks has said it plans to cut 900 office jobs as part of a major shake-up.
Belfast Telegraph
3 days ago
Clarks to cut 900 jobs as part of major shake-up of its stores
Clarks expects roughly 700 employees will leave the business before 2022
Grimsby Telegraph
3 days ago
Tweets about this
In the News
Hong Kong
Robert C. O'Brien
White House
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Beijing
Dominic Cummings
Boris Johnson
Coronavirus disease 2019
Xi Jinping
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Eddie Sutton
Cicadas
Lake Of The Ozarks
Wang Yi
Bayern Munich
Ramadan
WORTH WATCHING
Beijing warns against foreign interference over Hong Kong
Trump Mulls Forming Panel To Investigate Liberals Talking Smack About Conservatives Online
Israel's PM Netanyahu, unbeaten in elections, goes on trial
Police fire teargas in Hong Kong's biggest lockdown-era protests