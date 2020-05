Simon Lewis RT @ProfMarkMaslin: Just imagine if everyone had Universal Basic Income - we could have avoided the worse effects of the lockdown and it wo… 45 seconds ago

YangGangTaskForce🧢🐐💰📶☂️ RT @UBIActionNetwrk: We're excited to be part of the fight for Universal Basic Income (UBI). We lobby Congress, run education/media campaig… 2 minutes ago

Rachel Delooze RT @darren_bell: Some people have had £0 financial support. The richest of our society have had £7500 of support. The people that need th… 15 minutes ago

Aye_Aye @christobinsings They could have instituted universal basic income as suggested by unions to keep people at a basic… https://t.co/0fGwqEtLKr 36 minutes ago

Andrea RT @CCLSVN: #ClimateFriday Reading #UBI + #ClimateAction: "Fear for the future would recede, meaning we wouldn’t have to work ever harder f… 47 minutes ago

Silicon Valley North #ClimateFriday Reading #UBI + #ClimateAction: "Fear for the future would recede, meaning we wouldn’t have to work e… https://t.co/VrzhREHbd8 51 minutes ago