Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon lays out roadmap for easing Scotland's lockdown from next week

Credit: ODN - Published 3 days ago Sturgeon to release 'roadmap' to ease lockdown 01:15 First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon will release a 'roadmap' outlining plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown. It is expected the first stage will start on 28th May. Report by Browna.