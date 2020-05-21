Global  

Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon lays out roadmap for easing Scotland's lockdown from next week

Independent Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Scotland will begin to emerge from its coronavirus lockdown in phases starting from next week, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Sturgeon to release ‘roadmap’ to ease lockdown

Sturgeon to release ‘roadmap’ to ease lockdown 01:15

 First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon will release a 'roadmap' outlining plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown. It is expected the first stage will start on 28th May. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Four-phase plan to ease Scottish lockdown to begin next week [Video]

Four-phase plan to ease Scottish lockdown to begin next week

Nicola Sturgeon reveals her four-point plan for easing the Covid-19 lockdown in Scotland, but she cautioned stricter measures may be put in place if progress in tackling the virus falters. Scots will..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
Scotland aims to ease lockdown restrictions from 28th May [Video]

Scotland aims to ease lockdown restrictions from 28th May

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told the Scottish Parliament that Scotland intends to begin easing lockdown restrictions from Thursday 28th May. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:13Published

How lockdown rules have been eased around UK

As Nicola Sturgeon set out her route map to take Scotland out of lockdown, different approaches to restrictions have emerged around the UK.
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus: First steps to ease NI lockdown can start next week

Garden centres and recycling centres will be allowed to reopen from next Monday, the executive says.
BBC News


