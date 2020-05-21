Global  

Nicola Sturgeon reveals lockdown in Scotland will be eased on May 28.

Daily Record Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Nicola Sturgeon reveals lockdown in Scotland will be eased on May 28.The First Minister today revealed her routemap on how society can gradually begin reopening following two months of lockdown.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could ease restrictions sooner than planned if situation allows

Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could ease restrictions sooner than planned if situation allows 01:31

 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon updates the country on the latest Covid-19 developments, and further outlines plans on easing the lockdown. The First Minister said: “Not all of the phase one measures will necessarily be introduced next Thursday, but I hope that most of them will be, or at...

Nicola Sturgeon modifies Scotland's lockdown [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon modifies Scotland's lockdown

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has announced modifications to lockdown rules, now allowing households to meet in parks or private gardens. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:45Published
Sturgeon: Test and Protect strategy will launch on Thursday [Video]

Sturgeon: Test and Protect strategy will launch on Thursday

The First Minister of Scotland has announced the country's test, trace and isolate program will be rolled out this Thursday. Nicola Sturgeon explained that, like lockdown, the system would only work..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:50Published

Scotland to test UK virus unity with new route out of lockdown

Boris Johnson’s desire for a UK-wide response to the coronavirus crisis may face further knocks when Nicola Sturgeon outlines her plans for easing the lockdown...
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus Ayrshire: Nicola Sturgeon reveals Scotland's plan to ease lockdown

Coronavirus Ayrshire: Nicola Sturgeon reveals Scotland's plan to ease lockdownThe First Minister announced a range of measures to lift Scotland out of lockdown.
Daily Record

