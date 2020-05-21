

Recent related videos from verified sources A dad says his baby learned to stand at eight-weeks-old



A dad says his baby learned to stand at eight-weeks-old - after she was inspired by watching him view strongman clips on YouTube.Tezra Finn-Johnston, 31, and girlfriend Emily Derrick, 23, first noticed.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:13 Published 3 days ago WHITE LINES - Netflix



WHITE LINES - FROM THE CREATOR OF MONEY HEIST - Trailer - Netflix - Some nights are so big, you'll never recover. On May 15, discover an island paradise full of drugs, music, sex...and murder. From.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:23 Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this IE Arts & Showbiz Big Little Lies creator to adapt Anatomy Of A Scandal for Netflix https://t.co/vRQmAIuFu8 3 hours ago DTN Breaking News Big Little Lies creator to adapt Anatomy Of A Scandal for Netflix 3 hours ago