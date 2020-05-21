|
Kate Garraway ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of children as husband remains in hospital
Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Kate Garraway has said she “couldn’t be prouder” of how her children have coped with the “horrific” two months since their father fell ill with coronavirus.
Recent related news from verified sources
