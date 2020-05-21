Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NHS fees scrapping is 'victory for common sense' - Keir Starmer

BBC News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Labour leader Keir Starmer reacts to the scrapping of NHS fees for overseas health workers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Starmer welcomes PM’s NHS surcharge U-turn

Starmer welcomes PM’s NHS surcharge U-turn 00:39

 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has described the Government’s U-turn on NHS surcharges as a “victory for common sense”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Keir Starmer: Prime Minister's U-turn on foreign health workers' fee a good thing [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: Prime Minister's U-turn on foreign health workers' fee a good thing

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer makes a statement in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's U-turn on the fee for foreign health and care workers. Overseas health and care staff will be exempted..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson spar over care homes and contact tracing during PMQs [Video]

Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson spar over care homes and contact tracing during PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer clash over contact tracing measures and care home provisions during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Sir..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this