William and Kate hold virtual bingo game for Cardiff pensioners

Wales Online Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
William and Kate hold virtual bingo game for Cardiff pensionersWinner Joan Drew-Smith sparked giggles from the Royals when she told them their bingo calling 'wasn't as good as it should have been'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: William and Kate’s ‘bingo lingo’ not up to scratch, say players

William and Kate’s ‘bingo lingo’ not up to scratch, say players 01:40

 Mandatory credit: Kensington Palace The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s attempt at being bingo callers during a virtual care home visit left something to be desired, according to residents and staff. The couple joined residents at the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff on Wednesday afternoon, via a...

