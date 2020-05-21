William and Kate hold virtual bingo game for Cardiff pensioners

Mandatory credit: Kensington Palace The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s attempt at being bingo callers during a virtual care home visit left something to be desired, according to residents and staff. The couple joined residents at the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff on Wednesday afternoon, via a...
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge offered bingo calling lessons The royals took on the roles of bingo callers during a virtual game with care home residents in Wales earlier this week, and Buzz Bingo has..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:10Published