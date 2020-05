Overseas arrivals could face £1,000 fines if they fail to quarantine for 14 days Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

International travellers could face spot checks and £1,000 fines if they fail to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in the UK under measures to guard against a second wave of coronavirus 👓 View full article

