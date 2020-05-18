Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mortgage holidays extended to October

Wales Online Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Mortgage holidays extended to OctoberThe application period for a mortgage holiday will now run until 31 October,
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus mortgage holidays extended until October 2020

Coronavirus mortgage holidays extended until October 2020The Treasury has announced on Friday that millions of Brits struggling to pay mortgages in the Covid-19 crisis can be afforded relief
Tamworth Herald

NAB is going to question borrowers with loan holidays

National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NAB) is going to check in on borrowers which have mortgage holidays, what does this mean? The post NAB is going to question...
Motley Fool Also reported by •FinextraWales OnlineWhich?

Tweets about this

juckky72

Juckky RT @ghostdog1656: As I expected, mortgage holidays have been extended to October, so at least you can have a roof over yr head as you watch… 20 minutes ago

samuel_stafford

Sam Stafford RT @genrentuk: The government be like HOMEOWNERS: your mortgage holidays are extended and there won't be any repossessions before the 31st… 22 minutes ago

SianW86

⭐️ Sian Williams ⭐️ RT @Trussle: The UK government has announced a three-month extension on mortgage holidays to help assist those affected by COVID-19. The pe… 24 minutes ago

Trussle

Trussle The UK government has announced a three-month extension on mortgage holidays to help assist those affected by COVID… https://t.co/rqUVshxCs0 32 minutes ago

NIPSA_Youth

NIPSA Youth RT @nipsa: Coronavirus mortgage holidays to be extended until October 2020 https://t.co/lI7boh3VyX 41 minutes ago

nipsa

NIPSA Coronavirus mortgage holidays to be extended until October 2020 https://t.co/lI7boh3VyX 43 minutes ago

purebusinesslaw

Pure Business Law Mortgage payment holidays extended to October as fears grow for household finances https://t.co/gSyBPh2vWp 44 minutes ago

kavj23

Kavita RT @TeleProperty: People can now ask for a further three-month mortgage payment holiday. Homeowners will be contacted and urged by their b… 45 minutes ago