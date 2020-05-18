Mortgage holidays extended to October

Juckky RT @ghostdog1656: As I expected, mortgage holidays have been extended to October, so at least you can have a roof over yr head as you watch… 20 minutes ago Sam Stafford RT @genrentuk: The government be like HOMEOWNERS: your mortgage holidays are extended and there won't be any repossessions before the 31st… 22 minutes ago ⭐️ Sian Williams ⭐️ RT @Trussle: The UK government has announced a three-month extension on mortgage holidays to help assist those affected by COVID-19. The pe… 24 minutes ago Trussle The UK government has announced a three-month extension on mortgage holidays to help assist those affected by COVID… https://t.co/rqUVshxCs0 32 minutes ago NIPSA Youth RT @nipsa: Coronavirus mortgage holidays to be extended until October 2020 https://t.co/lI7boh3VyX 41 minutes ago NIPSA Coronavirus mortgage holidays to be extended until October 2020 https://t.co/lI7boh3VyX 43 minutes ago Pure Business Law Mortgage payment holidays extended to October as fears grow for household finances https://t.co/gSyBPh2vWp 44 minutes ago Kavita RT @TeleProperty: People can now ask for a further three-month mortgage payment holiday. Homeowners will be contacted and urged by their b… 45 minutes ago