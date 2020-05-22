Global  

Nationalists hope Covid-19 will derail Brexit... unionists shouldn't make their job easier by opposing customs checks that hardly anyone will notice

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 22 May 2020
Nationalists hope Covid-19 will derail Brexit... unionists shouldn't make their job easier by opposing customs checks that hardly anyone will noticeThe last thing Northern Ireland needs right now is another row about Brexit. One of the few reassuring things about Covid-19 is that it's reminded people of what really matters. In the words of Nana Akufo-Addo, president of the Republic of Ghana: "We know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life." The same goes for Brexit.
